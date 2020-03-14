College basketball coaching carousel: Tracker for 2019-20 coaching searches, changes, hirings, firings

Dave Pilipovich

Air Force was polite in its announcement that Dave Pillipovich won't be returning. Athletic Director Nathan Pine referred to Pillipovich as "a gentlemen and a professional" in a statement. But after seven straight losing seasons, the Falcons are making a change. "The bottom line is we have to be more competitive on the court," Pine said. "We entered this season with a senior-laden and talented team with high expectations, unfortunately we did not meet our goals as a program this year."

Russ Pennell Anthony Boone Anthony Boone coached the Bears to a 9-13 record over their final 22 games after Russ Pennell resigned following a 1-9 start. The effort earned Boone the full-time job and the opportunity to try and get the UCA program on winning footing for the first time since it joined Division 1 for the 2006-07 season. UCA's only winning season so far came when it went 18-17 in 2017-18 under Pennell. Boone, an Arkansas native and former Ole Miss player, was the associate head at UCA for five seasons before he got the interim job.

Walter McCarty Todd Lickliter The Purple Aces notched the upset of the season by winning at Kentucky on their way to a 9-4 start. But it all fell apart when coach Walter McCarty was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 26 and subsequently fired over allegations of sexual misconduct. Under interim coach coach Bennie Seltzer and new coach Todd Lickliter, Evansville lost its last 19 games to finish 9-23 -- its lowest win total in a decade. But Lickliter is a former Butler and Iowa head coach who spent 2018-19 as an assistant at Evansville. His experience should help steady the Purple Aces and make them competitive in the Missouri Valley Conference again.

Dan Majerle

GCU strategic advisor Jerry Colangelo made it clear in the school's announcement of Dan Majerle's firing just how the university views its basketball program. "GCU has become a premier mid-major basketball destination with its resources, facilities, and student and community support," Colangelo said. As such, look for the Antelopes to try and make a splash as they move into their third year of NCAA Tournament eligibility following the transition from Division II.

Steve McClain

Considering where things were at Illinois-Chicago when he started, Steve McClain did a nice job in his five years as he led the program to three consecutive winning seasons in Horizon League play for the first time since the school joined the league for the 2001-02 season. But the program has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2004, and athletic director Michael Lipitz made it clear in the announcement of McClain's departure that he expects the next coach to lead the Flames to the Big Dance. "We are committed to men's basketball returning to the NCAA Tournament and developing a national presence and determined that a change in program leadership was needed at this time," Lipitz said.

Tim Cluess

After leading Iona to an unprecedented six NCAA Tournament appearances in his first nine seasons, Tim Cluess spent his 10th season away from the court with a health issue. Now, he is stepping down as coach to focus on his health as he transitions to an advisory role with Iona.

Don Verlin Zac Claus Zac Claus spent four seasons as an assistant under Don Verlin before Verlin was fired with cause in June 2019 after a probe revealed possible NCAA violations. Claus took over as interim coach before the season and earned the full-time job in February even as the Vandals struggled through an 8-24 campaign.

Louis Rowe

James Madison parted with a favorite son in former star player and assistant coach Louis Rowe, who led the Dukes to 43-85 record over his four seasons as head coach. With the Dukes set to open the 8,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Center in the upcoming season, Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said in a statement that, "it is essential that men's basketball realize the full potential of that program. That starts with having the right coach in place as a result of this search."

Mike Dunlap

LMU and Mike Dunlap "agreed to part ways" after his sixth season came to an end with an 11-21 record. Dunlap's departure comes just a year after he led the Lions to a 22-win season, their best since the 1989-90 campaign. He was 81-108 overall. LMU has finished with a winning record just four times since the 1995-96 season as Gonzaga and Saint Mary's have risen to power in the West Coast Conference.

Rick Ray

Former Mississippi State coach Rick Ray is out after posting a 51-104 record in five seasons and qualifying for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament only once. The Redhawks have notched just three winning seasons since their appearance in the 2000 NCAA Tournament.

Rob Ehsan

Rob Ehsan is out after four years, done in by a failure to make the NCAA Tournament and mediocre results in a conference the Blazers have historically fared well in. Conference USA once featured the likes of Cincinnati, Louisville and Memphis. It has waned in prestige over the years, but that should make it all the more winnable for a team with the history of UAB. One name that's been reported as a candidate for this opening is Andy Kennedy. The former Ole Miss coach is a UAB alum.

C.B. McGrath Takayo Siddle Takayo Siddle comes to UNCW from Kevin Keatts' staff at NC State to try and continue what Keatts started in his three seasons coaching the Seahawks from 2014 to 2017. UNCW made two straight NCAA Tournament appearances under Keatts with Siddle on the bench as an assistant. After Keatts left for NC State, the Seahawks turned to longtime North Carolina C.B. McGrath, who went 26-58 in two and a half seasons. It didn't work out for McGrath. But as Keatts and Brad Brownell (now at Clemson) have shown, the UNCW job can be a springboard to bigger things for those who have success.

Billy Wright

The Billy Wright era at Western Illinois had its moments, such as when the Leathernecks upset a ranked Wisconsin team in 2015. But ultimately, the rigors of the Summit League proved too much as Wright's contract was not renewed after the Leathernecks ended the 2019-20 season on an 11-game losing streak. WIU has posted a winning record in Summit League play just once in 13 seasons and is still looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Steve Hawkins

Western Michigan is beginning a new era in its basketball history by moving on from Steve Hawkins, who was 291-262 with a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in his 17-year run. But the Broncos posted sub .500 records the past two seasons, their first time doing so in back-to-back years during Hawkins' tenure.