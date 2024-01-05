The first college basketball weekend of 2024 features an intriguing slate that is headlined by a tripleheader on CBS. Mississippi State will get things started when they travel to South Carolina for an SEC opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon. Following the conclusion of that game, No. 2 Kansas faces TCU before a Mountain West showdown between UNLV and San Diego State.

Another marquee matchup on the weekend slate features Seton Hall hosting No. 7 Marquette in a Big East battle. Seton Hall has already played spoiler twice this season during conference play and have wins over reigning national champion UConn and most recently, Providence.

No. 22 Ole Miss puts its unbeaten record on the line when it travels to to face fifth-ranked Tennessee. The Rebels are off to their best start in nearly 16 years under first-year coach Chris Beard and this weekend will mark their biggest test to date.

Mississippi State at South Carolina

12 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) -- Mississippi State is a much different team with Tolu Smith back in the fold. The Bulldogs weathered the storm without their star big man and he should have a much larger role in this game after coming off the bench in his first action of the season against Bethune-Cookman. Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard has been one of the top freshman in the country this season and he should offer a dynamic 1-2 punch with Smith. Prediction: Mississippi State -1.5

No. 7 Marquette at Seton Hall

12 p.m. | CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)-- It's hard to put into words how interesting Seton Hall's season has been thus far. The Pirates have losses on their resume to USC, Iowa, Baylor, Rutgers and a 20-point defeat to Big East foe Xavier ... but are 2-0 against ranked conference opponents this season. Marquette will mark Seton Hall's third ranked conference opponent they have seen this season and with this game being at home, the Golden Eagles could be on upset alert. Seton Hall will make this game close, but Marquette will pull away at the end. Prediction: Seton Hall +5

No. 8 North Carolina at No. 16 Clemson

12 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- After consecutive losses to UConn and Kentucky, UNC has since won three straight — including a double-digit win over Pitt to open up ACC play. It's not a huge surprise that North Carolina is the underdog since it's on the road and the fact that Clemson has stepped up its game against quality opponents. Despite all of that, this seems like a perfect spot for the Tar Heels to get a quality road win. The key matchup is UNC star big man Armando Bacot vs. Clemson star center PJ Hall. Prediction: North Carolina +1.5

TCU at No. 2 Kansas

2 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) -- There have been multiple times this season where Kansas has looked like the best team in the country. On other occasions against inferior opponents, they have looked vulnerable. The start of Big 12 play is an opportunity for Kansas to build on its eight-game winning streak. Allen Fieldhouse is one of the toughest arenas to play in as a visiting team, hence why the Jayhawks should do just enough to cover in front of the home crowd. Prediction: Kansas -8.5



UNLV at San Diego State

4 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) -- If you haven't heard of UNLV freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. yet, now would be the perfect time to start. Thomas has been one of the top freshman in the country thus far and is a major reason for UNLV's turnaround after a 3-4 start. Despite this being a home game for San Diego State, it would be surprising if this game didn't come down to the wire — hence why UNLV should cover. Prediction: UNLV +11

No. 22 Ole Miss at No. 5 Tennessee

6 p.m. | SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Ole Miss is one of three unbeaten teams remaining in the sport but still find themselves as a double-digit underdog heading into the SEC opener against Tennessee. Our staff at CBS Sports predicted that James Madison or Houston would be the last undefeated team left standing and that Ole Miss would be the first of the three teams to record a loss. Tennessee has shown at times why they're the top contender in the SEC, but 14 points is just too many for a team that has passed every test in front of them through the first two months of the season. Prediction: Ole Miss +12.5

