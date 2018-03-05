March Madness 2018: Big Ten tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results

The Michigan Wolverines captured their second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday with a convincing 75-66 win over Purdue in the championship game. With the win, Michigan (28-7), now carries a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament, where it will once again be a dark-horse sleeper to make a deep run.

The Wolverines are a projected 4 seed by Jerry Palm in his latest round of Bracketology, but have played like a 2 seed of late. Look out for John Beilein's team in March.

Viewing Information



Location : Madison Square Garden in New York



: Madison Square Garden in New York Dates : Wednesday-Sunday



: Wednesday-Sunday TV : Big Ten Network/CBS



: Big Ten Network/CBS Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



First Round

Wednesday, Feb. 28 (all times Eastern)

No. 12 Iowa 96, No. 13 Illinois 87

No. 11 Minnesota 54, No. 14 Rutgers 65

Second Round

Thursday, March 1 (all times Eastern)

No. 8 Maryland 54 No. 9 Wisconsin 59

No. 5 Michigan 77, Iowa 71

No. 7 Penn State 65, No. 10 Northwestern 57

No. 6 Indiana 69, Rutgers 76

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 2 (all times Eastern)

No. 1 Michigan State 63, No. 9 Wisconsin 60

No. 4 Nebraska 58, No. 5 Michigan 77

No. 2 Ohio State 68, No. 7 Penn State 69

No. 3 Purdue 82, Rutgers 75

Semifinals

Saturday, March 3 (all times Eastern)

Michigan 75, Michigan State 64

Purdue 78, Penn State 70

Championship

Sunday, March 4 (all times Eastern)

Purdue 66, Michigan 75

