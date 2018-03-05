March Madness 2018: Big Ten tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results
Everything you need to know about the Big Ten tournament, including how to catch the games on TV
The Michigan Wolverines captured their second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday with a convincing 75-66 win over Purdue in the championship game. With the win, Michigan (28-7), now carries a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament, where it will once again be a dark-horse sleeper to make a deep run.
The Wolverines are a projected 4 seed by Jerry Palm in his latest round of Bracketology, but have played like a 2 seed of late. Look out for John Beilein's team in March.
You can find the updated bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
- Dates: Wednesday-Sunday
- TV: Big Ten Network/CBS
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round
Wednesday, Feb. 28 (all times Eastern)
No. 12 Iowa 96, No. 13 Illinois 87
No. 11 Minnesota 54, No. 14 Rutgers 65
Second Round
Thursday, March 1 (all times Eastern)
No. 8 Maryland 54 No. 9 Wisconsin 59
No. 5 Michigan 77, Iowa 71
No. 7 Penn State 65, No. 10 Northwestern 57
No. 6 Indiana 69, Rutgers 76
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 2 (all times Eastern)
No. 1 Michigan State 63, No. 9 Wisconsin 60
No. 4 Nebraska 58, No. 5 Michigan 77
No. 2 Ohio State 68, No. 7 Penn State 69
No. 3 Purdue 82, Rutgers 75
Semifinals
Saturday, March 3 (all times Eastern)
Michigan 75, Michigan State 64
Purdue 78, Penn State 70
Championship
Sunday, March 4 (all times Eastern)
Purdue 66, Michigan 75
Predicted champion
