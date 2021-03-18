The 2021 NCAA Tournament will continue on Friday with the Round of 64, and the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs enter the 2021 March Madness bracket with a perfect 26-0 record. The Zags are the 20th team to enter the NCAA Tournament bracket undefeated. The last perfect team to win the National Championship did so in 1976, when Bob Knight led Indiana over Michigan in the title game.

Gonzaga enters the 2021 NCAA bracket averaging 92.1 points per game, and the Bulldogs will look to ride their explosive offense to their first-ever National Championship. Can Gonzaga survive potential NCAA Tournament upsets to reach the Final Four? And which other teams in the East, South and Midwest regions need to be included in your 2021 March Madness picks? Before making any 2021 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. The model also nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last four tournaments. It also nailed massive upsets last time, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2021 March Madness picks. Now, the model has simulated every possible matchup in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and revealed its optimal bracket. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2021 March Madness bracket picks

One team set to disrupt 2021 March Madness brackets: No. 14 Colgate knocks off No. 3 Arkansas in the South Region. The Raiders played a conference-only schedule, but went 14-1 with their lone defeat coming by just two points.

Colgate's top three scorers are all seniors, and they've been in this position before. In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, No. 15 Colgate held a second-half lead over No. 2 Tennessee before the Vols pulled away. Guard Jordan Burns scored 32 points in that game, and now as a senior, he leads Colgate with 17 points per game and paced the Patriot League in assists. Arkansas struggled against dynamic playmakers like Missouri's Xavier Pinson and LSU's Javonte Smart, which is why the model likes the Raiders over the Razorbacks in the 2021 March Madness bracket.

Another team to back in your 2021 NCAA Tournament picks: No. 10 Virginia Tech knocks out No. 7 Florida in a first-round upset. The Gators have won seven straight first-round games in the NCAA Tournament, including all three under head coach Mike White. However, Florida enters the NCAA Tournament 2021 on a skid, having lost three of its last four games. Florida is averaging 74.0 points per game this season, but the Gators have scored an average of just 63 in their last three outings.

In addition, Florida is turning the ball over 14.7 times per game, which ranks 271st in the nation. Florida's inability to take care of the rock is one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model projects Virginia Tech will advance well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model also has one region where you absolutely need to pick the No. 2 seed, and the Nos. 10 and 13 seeds both deliver huge first-round upsets. Nailing those picks could literally make or break your bracket. With the model's proven track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2021 bracket? And which underdogs shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 15 of the 26 double-digit seed upsets the past four years.