NCAA Tournament 2018: Ranking the teams and what you should know about each team in the Final Four

Fourth, but not by much. Porter Moser, now in his 14th season as a Division I head coach, has made the Final Four in his first appearance in the NCAA Tournament. That's amazing. Moser's team now ranks 18th in defensive efficiency at KenPom.com. The shooting, and ball movement that induces good shots, remains stellar. The Ramblers have made 40.2 percent of their 3-pointers (11th in the nation) and 56.8 percent of their 2-pointers (ninth). It's that balance of quality shots and get-back defense (scoring on this team in transition is a rarity) that has brought them to two wins shy of a national title. Sure, three of their four wins have come in one-possession games with Loyola hitting the clinching shot in the closing seconds. But what does it say that the Ramblers made those three shots in three games from three players? There is a camaraderie with this team that's infectious when you watch it. Also: the Ramblers have the best record in 2018 of any team in college basketball: 21-2. Not only that, but Clayton Custer — aka the Missouri Valley Player of the Year — didn't play in five of Loyola's games this season. The Ramblers lost three of those tilts, meaning the team's record when Custer is on the floor is 29-2. This team can win the national championship.

The Jayhawks are one slot behind Michigan at KenPom, and I'm doing the same here. Why's that? Kansas has earned its trip to the Four, but its defensive liability is why I have to put KU No. 3. This team ranks 42nd in defense, which is far and away the worst under Bill Self. Kansas is obviously very good. But you can be good and still flawed. This team is an example of that. A guard-dominated scheme has pushed Kansas to perimeter-oriented scoring, which can be fatal in tight games. Or it can mean Svi Mykhailiuk and Malik Newman find fire and shoot you through the first two weekends of the NCAA Tournament. Look at Kansas' season-long performance, though, and you'll see a team not using its speed and slashers to its advantage. Kansas ranks 330th out of 351 teams in free-throw rate. When it gets to the line, KU shoots a just-OK 70.5 percent. Devonte' Graham is a First Team All-America, but he's shooting only 38.7 percent from 2-point range. Down low, Udoka Azubuike handles a lot due to Silvio De Sousa still learning the ropes; De Sousa's only played in 19 games this season. The Jayhawks, just like everyone else in San Antonio, can win the national title. But due to some size issues, it could create matchup problems against Villanova. Get past the Wildcats? Then a game against Loyola or Michigan would be easier in theory for Self's team.

The third-seeded Wolverines are rolling. Michigan last lost a game on Feb. 6. Since that stretch, the Wolverines' 13-game winning streak has featured them holding opponents to 62.5 points per game. What's interesting about Michigan's run is the two close calls on the way to San Antonio. The Houston miracle — thank you, Jordan Poole — springs to mind immediately. The Cougars had that game … until they didn't. But that wasn't the only postseason scare. March has been kind to Michigan, going back to the first day of the month. While its impact was not as severe as the victory vs. Houston, Michigan's game on March 1 against below-average Iowa is the only overtime game the Wolverines have had this month. It was a 77-71 escape. Had the Wolverines lost in their first Big Ten Tournament game they would not have earned a No. 3 seed. In fact, they probably would have been a No. 5 seed. If that happens, who knows if this team is in the Final Four. But it's here and it's the second best group thanks to having the No. 4-ranked defense in the country. That also means Michigan has the best defense of any unit in the Final Four. Michigan is so tough to beat because it tethers you to the post when you're on offense. The other factor: Getting 10 turnovers against this team is a rare feat. Michigan turns the ball over on only 14 percent of its possessions; only Nevada and Saint Joseph's turned it over less frequently this season. Combine that with the looming chance that a John Beilein-coached team will find its shooting streak? Goodnight, if that happens.