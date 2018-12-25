2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football picks, predictions, optimal rankings, and lines by unbiased model

The stretch between Christmas and New Year's is the most wonderful time of the year for college football fans. The College Football Playoff semifinals are sandwiched by dozens of other intriguing bowl games, and the latest college football odds show that many of these games could come down to the wire. Twenty-two of the games on the post-Christmas college football bowl schedule have a spread of eight points or fewer, with California (-1) against TCU in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 26 and Syracuse (-1.5) against West Virginia in the 2018 Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28 among the games Vegas projects to be the tightest. With small and large college football odds and lines, be sure to check out the top college football picks and predictions for 2018-19 bowl games from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the most confident bowl picks is Auburn over Purdue at the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28

After its huge upset win over Ohio State, Purdue stumbled down the stretch, losing three of its last five. Meanwhile, Auburn has been battle-tested in the SEC and also has a neutral-site win over No. 9 Washington to draw on that should prove helpful in a bowl setting. The Music City Bowl 2018 will be played in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Titans.

The Tigers are only 3.5-point favorites over Purdue, but SportsLine's model projects an average final score of 29-17 thanks to a strong projected day for Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown for 6,844 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career. According to the projections, Stidham throws for almost 250 yards to cross the 7,000-yard mark for his career and also slings two touchdowns as Auburn wins in 75 percent of simulations. Book Auburn for a victory over Purdue and make it one of your highest-rated college football bowl picks.

Another college football prediction from SportsLine's model: No. 22 Northwestern (+7) covers with plenty of room to spare against No. 17 Utah in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats are getting a full touchdown despite finishing the season on a 7-2 straight-up run. They were also 6-1 against the spread as underdogs this season, and 4-2 against the spread when playing on the road or in a neutral venue. Meanwhile, Utah is a dismal 1-5 against the spread versus teams allowing fewer than 25 points like Northwestern.

The model is calling for a low-scoring game between these defensive-minded teams as the under (46) clears in 70 percent of simulations. Look for that to correlate with a closer game than Vegas expects as Northwestern covers 60 percent of the time.

The model projects winners for every single 2018 college football bowl game.