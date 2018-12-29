2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football picks, predictions, rankings, lines by top-rated model

The College Football Playoff semifinals take place on Saturday. After spending most of the week as 12.5-point favorites against Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl, Clemson is now down to -11.5 in the latest college football odds. And in the nightcap, Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite over Heisman winner Kyler Murray and Oklahoma. There's still a six-game slate on Monday, followed by the Outback Bowl, Citrus Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. College football spreads have been changing constantly with injuries and players sitting out. And with large and small college football odds and lines to choose from, like Oregon (-2.5) against Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl, you should check out the top college football picks and predictions for every bowl game from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now this model has revealed its 2018 college football picks and projections, and you can get them only over at SportsLine. We can tell you that one of the model's most confident bowl picks is Michigan State covering comfortably as a 2.5-point underdog against Oregon in the 2018 Redbox Bowl.

It's been a tough year for the Spartans offensively, as they averaged just 19.8 points in the regular season to rank 124th out of 130 FBS programs. However, their defense has helped keep them in virtually every game they've played this season.

In particular, Michigan State's run defense has been next-to-impenetrable, allowing opponents to average just 2.7 yards per carry. According to SportsLine's projections, Michigan State smothers Oregon running backs C.J. Verdell and Travis Dye, holding them to just 88 yards on 28 carries to help the Spartans cover more than 60 percent of the time. And it should come as no surprise that there's also value on Under (48), which hits in 60 percent of simulations.

Another college football prediction from SportsLine's model: No. 5 Ohio State (-6.5) covers against No. 9 Washington in the 2019 Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

It's the final game as head coach of the Buckeyes for Urban Meyer, and it's also the end of era for Washington as quarterback Jake Browning, a four-year starter, plays his last game for the Huskies. He helped navigate Washington (10-3) to a four-game winning streak, including a huge Apple Cup victory over Washington State and a Pac-12 title game win over Utah, to land the Huskies in a New Year's Six Bowl.

But the Buckeyes finished just outside the final College Football Playoff field and should be highly motivated to prove they belonged, and send Meyer out on a high note. The model is calling for Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins to throw for close to 300 yards as the Buckeyes cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. The under (58) also has plenty of value because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

So who wins every single 2018 college football bowl game, and how confident should you be in every single selection? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations and which picks you can lock in with the most confidence, all from the model that has nailed almost 70 percent of its bowl picks straight up over the past three years.