2019 Pac-12 football picks, order of finish: Utah predicted to win conference title over Oregon
The Utes have been a trendy offseason underdog, but the media believe this is their year
The usual players have dominated the Power Five preseason media polls, with Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma all being named as the top picks to win their respective conferences. However, voters out in Pac-12 country have put a different spin on their preseason media poll.
Utah was chosen as the conference's projected champion for the upcoming 2019 season. The Utes nabbed 33 of 35 first-place votes to win the South division (USC received the other two), and then received 12 first-place votes for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Oregon and Washington received 11 and nine votes, respectively, to win the Pac-12 while USC (2) and Washington State (1) also received votes.
The Utes have been a trendy offseason underdog with their schedule and returning roster, but could this actually be the their year? Kyle Whittingham's team did make it to the Pac-12 title game a season ago.
Here's how the voting broke down for each division. While Oregon and Washington received 17 first-place votes each for the North, the Ducks barely topped the Huskies in total points (190 to 189) to officially be the preseason favorite out of that division. First-place votes are in parenthesis.
Pac-12 North
- Oregon (17)
- Washington (17)
- Stanford
- Washington State (1)
- Cal
- Oregon State
Pac-12 South
1. Utah (33)
2. USC (2)
T3. Arizona State
T3. UCLA
5. Arizona
6. Colorado
Pac-12 Title Game champion: Utah (12), Oregon (11), Washington (9), USC (2), Washington State (1).
