The ACC has renewed conversations of adding California, Stanford and SMU, according multiple reports. A group of conference presidents met Wednesday morning to discuss potential financial models that could make sense. If admitted, the schools would come at a far lower price point: Cal and Stanford would receive an equal share, but SMU is supposedly willing to abstain from media payouts for up to seven years, per ESPN.

The addition of three schools would unlock further compensation from the network, according to ESPN. Though the specifics haven't been worked out, a performance pool for success initiatives is reportedly among one of the ideas up for discussion. The ACC previously amended its revenue model in an attempt to reward Clemson and Florida State with additional money to compete with massive new contracts in the SEC and Big Ten. The ACC distributed nearly $40 million per school for the 2022 calendar year, and numbers should continue to go up with escalators in the television's lengthy contract with ESPN.

The ACC requires 12 votes out of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) to admit a new school. Four schools previously held out: North Carolina, NC State, Clemson and Florida State. Only one school must change its vote for the three new schools to be admitted. A decision could come within the next week, according to ESPN.

The ACC's discussion comes in the wake of the Pac-12's erosion one year after USC and UCLA announced plans to leave for the Big Ten. Oregon and Washington followed at a reduced share, while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joined the Big 12 as full-share members. If Stanford and Cal both join the ACC, Oregon State and Washington State would be the Pac-12's remaining schools.

The two remainders have received overtures from both the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference in recent weeks. However, no decision has been made on their future.