Week 2 of the 2023 college football season is in the books and we got a good glimpse of the contenders and pretenders in what was a wild week that featured several key nonconference games headlining. The biggest, of course, was the showdown between No. 11 Texas and No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers had the game of his life, throwing for 349 yards and three touchdowns in what was Texas' fifth win over an AP top five team since 2000. The win propels the 'Horns into College Football Playoff contention and leaves Alabama on the ropes with no margin for error the rest of the way.

Speaking of teams that made statements: Miami's offense went over, around and through the Texas A&M offense in a resounding 48-33 win at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 374 yards and tossed five touchdowns in a game that coach Mario Cristobal needed in order to appease a fan base and administration that has been desperate for a winner.

How did the College Football Playoff National Championship contenders grade out throughout Week 2? It's time to check out the report card for every national title contender according to odds via SportsLine consensus prior to Saturday's action.

College football grades: Week 2 report card