College football recruiting: 2019 National Signing Day key announcement times, predictions, picks

Ready or not, signing day is here. College football's decisive day has arrived and the new normal of identifying talent trajectories before the holiday season kicks into full gear. At 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the gates open for college football prospects to sign their national letters of intent.

Those gates stay open through Friday Dec. 20 as part of the early signing period. There is, of course, the traditional National Signing Day that follows in February to scoop all the stragglers and undecided prospects that weren't ready to put pen to paper in December. But for all intents and purposes, the Class of 2020 is decided this week.

Here's what you need to know about early signing day on Wednesday.

The Stats

We are two years into this early signing period era, and in terms of total participation, we don't yet know where the numbers are going to settle. All we know now is that things are trending up. According to 247Sports, the first year of the early signing period resulted in roughly 65 percent of the total population of FBS prospects signing their letters of intent in December. Last year, that total ticked all the way up to 77 percent.

Will we see the total participation crest 80 percent this week? It's looking likely, leaving less than 20 percent of the expected FBS signees remaining for January recruitments. It's hard to overstate the importance of this week.

The Announcements

All times Eastern

The Predictions

While some of the top uncommitted prospects in the country will remain unsigned until All-American Bowl announcements in January, there are still a lot of big names that will be going public with decisions on Wednesday. Six prospects inside the top 100 make commitments on Wednesday. Among them, there are varying levels of intrigue and uncertainty. Here's how they should play out on Wednesday.

Five-star LB Justin Flowe: It has turned into an Oregon-USC battle for the best inside linebacker since Reuben Foster and I'm picking Clay Helton to show signs of life with the upset bid. Pick: USC

It has turned into an Oregon-USC battle for the best inside linebacker since Reuben Foster and I'm picking Clay Helton to show signs of life with the upset bid. Five-star DE Jordan Burch: The confidence level is low on this one. While Clemson, LSU and Georgia are all very tempting as picks, I'm riding with the hometown team with a coach in Will Muschamp whose son is a teammate and friend. Pick: South Carolina

The confidence level is low on this one. While Clemson, LSU and Georgia are all very tempting as picks, I'm riding with the hometown team with a coach in Will Muschamp whose son is a teammate and friend. Four-star LB Phillip Webb: He's taken some other visits and remained a priority for some major programs, but LSU has been the constant here. The Tigers wrap things up with the Georgia edge rusher. Pick: LSU

He's taken some other visits and remained a priority for some major programs, but LSU has been the constant here. The Tigers wrap things up with the Georgia edge rusher. Four-star WR Arian Smith: He's one of the fastest players in the country, and he's been a long-time Georgia lean. I think the Bulldogs finish the deal. Pick: Georgia

He's one of the fastest players in the country, and he's been a long-time Georgia lean. I think the Bulldogs finish the deal. Four-star QB CJ Stroud: He's one of the biggest senior risers in the country, and coach Ryan Day has zeroed in on him as a key part of this class even as a second quarterback taken. The Buckeyes win this one over Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and others. Pick: Ohio State

He's one of the biggest senior risers in the country, and coach Ryan Day has zeroed in on him as a key part of this class even as a second quarterback taken. The Buckeyes win this one over Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and others. Four-star OT Marcus Dumervil: LSU continues to find success in South Florida and finishes the job on Dumervil, an offensive tackle that has been trending to the Tigers on the Crystal Ball for months. Pick: LSU

Check out the latest Crystal Ball predictions for every Class of 2020 prospect from 247Sports.



