College football scores, schedule, games: Michigan State in trouble, Wisconsin starts hot
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from the eight Friday night games in Week 1
Welcome back, college football! The 2018 season continues on Friday night with an eight-game slate featuring more than a handful of Power Five teams in action and a couple interesting matchups that should do plenty to whet your appetite one day before the first Saturday of fall kicks off.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday night, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 1 appetizer. Be sure to check back early and often. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Friday college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Syracuse at Western Michigan -- CBSSN -- GameTracker
Army at Duke -- ESPNU -- GameTracker
Utah State at No. 11 Michigan State -- BTN -- GameTracker
San Diego State at No. 13 Stanford -- FS1 -- GameTracker
Western Kentucky at No. 4 Wisconsin .-- ESPN -- GameTracker
Colorado at Colorado State -- CBSSN -- GameTracker
Check these out ...
- Storylines: What is moving the college football needle in Week 1
- Fornelli's Pick Six: It's time to #TrustTheProcess with these best bets
Michigan State in trouble vs. Utah State
Michigan State may still beat Utah State but this wasn't the start the Spartans wanted. They lead 30-24, and nothing has come without frustration. Michigan State's offensive line is getting beat semi-routinely; the defense has given up two long sustained touchdown drives in the first half; and quarterback Brian Lewerke has overthrown potentially two touchdown passes but definitely threw a pick-six in the third quarter. To boot, the officiating hasn't helped the Spartans. A Lewerke shovel pass (maybe????) was ruled a fumble without review. Later, though, a catch was sent to review and overturned. After that, a Utah State touchdown to go up 14-13 probably should have been reviewed further. With red flags popping up left and right, time is running out for Sparty to get things together.
Jonathan Taylor starts hot for Wisconsin
It didn't take long for Taylor's Heisman campaign to get revved up this season. The sophomore scored on a 47-yard run on the first play of the Badgers' second drive. It's going to be a long night for Western Kentucky if he keeps this up. The Badgers lead 7-0 and are in control early.
Daniel Jones shining for Duke
Don't call it a comeback. Jones had a bit of a regressive year in 2017 but he battled some injuries. Now he's back and appears to be better than ever. Jones has been a machine in Duke's game against Army. In addition to being an effective runner, Jones has been tossing some dimes downfield in the passing game (198 yards, one touchdown). He entered the season a bit under the radar, but with more games like this, his stock will be rising quickly.
Syracuse suddenly hanging on against Western Michigan
Syracuse had completely dispatched Western Michigan. And then the second half began. The Orange enjoyed a whopping 34-7 halftime lead on the Broncos, led by quarterback Eric Dungey who already had 164 yards on the ground, a single-game school rushing record for a quarterback. But with the start of the third quarter, Western Michigan went on a 21-0 run to bring the game back within a touchdown. The run was highlighted by a pair of back-to-back big-time touchdowns. Syracuse responded with a touchdown of its own -- a beautiful one-handed grab by Jamal Custis -- but this one has suddenly become interesting.
On the brighter side for Syracuse, quarterback Rex Culpepper is coming back for the first time since a cancer scare. Culpepper announced in March that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and it had spread to lymph nodes in his abdomen. However, the good news was that he was cancer-free by June. His journey back to the field can be watched in the CBS Sports Network video below.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football picks: Week 1 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 1 of the 2018 college football...
-
Week 1 College Football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Army vs. Duke odds, picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Army vs. Duke game 10,000 times
-
West Virginia vs. Tennessee odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's West Virginia vs. Tennessee game 10,000 t...
-
College football Week 1 best bets, picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Governor declares 'Scott Frost Day'
You could say Nebraska is excited about its new era under the returning Frost