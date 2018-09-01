College football scores, schedule, games: Michigan State in trouble, Wisconsin starts hot

Welcome back, college football! The 2018 season continues on Friday night with an eight-game slate featuring more than a handful of Power Five teams in action and a couple interesting matchups that should do plenty to whet your appetite one day before the first Saturday of fall kicks off.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday night, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 1 appetizer.

Friday college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Syracuse at Western Michigan -- CBSSN -- GameTracker

Army at Duke -- ESPNU -- GameTracker

Utah State at No. 11 Michigan State -- BTN -- GameTracker

San Diego State at No. 13 Stanford -- FS1 -- GameTracker

Western Kentucky at No. 4 Wisconsin .-- ESPN -- GameTracker

Colorado at Colorado State -- CBSSN -- GameTracker

Check these out ...

Michigan State in trouble vs. Utah State

Michigan State may still beat Utah State but this wasn't the start the Spartans wanted. They lead 30-24, and nothing has come without frustration. Michigan State's offensive line is getting beat semi-routinely; the defense has given up two long sustained touchdown drives in the first half; and quarterback Brian Lewerke has overthrown potentially two touchdown passes but definitely threw a pick-six in the third quarter. To boot, the officiating hasn't helped the Spartans. A Lewerke shovel pass (maybe????) was ruled a fumble without review. Later, though, a catch was sent to review and overturned. After that, a Utah State touchdown to go up 14-13 probably should have been reviewed further. With red flags popping up left and right, time is running out for Sparty to get things together.

1. What are you doing, Brian Lewerke?



2. That's an incomplete pass. pic.twitter.com/umDSOiepsg — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) August 31, 2018

Jonathan Taylor starts hot for Wisconsin

It didn't take long for Taylor's Heisman campaign to get revved up this season. The sophomore scored on a 47-yard run on the first play of the Badgers' second drive. It's going to be a long night for Western Kentucky if he keeps this up. The Badgers lead 7-0 and are in control early.

Daniel Jones shining for Duke

Don't call it a comeback. Jones had a bit of a regressive year in 2017 but he battled some injuries. Now he's back and appears to be better than ever. Jones has been a machine in Duke's game against Army. In addition to being an effective runner, Jones has been tossing some dimes downfield in the passing game (198 yards, one touchdown). He entered the season a bit under the radar, but with more games like this, his stock will be rising quickly.

Syracuse suddenly hanging on against Western Michigan

Syracuse had completely dispatched Western Michigan. And then the second half began. The Orange enjoyed a whopping 34-7 halftime lead on the Broncos, led by quarterback Eric Dungey who already had 164 yards on the ground, a single-game school rushing record for a quarterback. But with the start of the third quarter, Western Michigan went on a 21-0 run to bring the game back within a touchdown. The run was highlighted by a pair of back-to-back big-time touchdowns. Syracuse responded with a touchdown of its own -- a beautiful one-handed grab by Jamal Custis -- but this one has suddenly become interesting.

Jamal Custis, ARE YOU SERIOUS? pic.twitter.com/xHDLdpCPKU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 1, 2018

On the brighter side for Syracuse, quarterback Rex Culpepper is coming back for the first time since a cancer scare. Culpepper announced in March that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and it had spread to lymph nodes in his abdomen. However, the good news was that he was cancer-free by June. His journey back to the field can be watched in the CBS Sports Network video below.