Finding the trends: Helpful tips to know before betting ACC football during the 2018 season

70-50-4 (.583) -- You might be surprised to see Duke has the best ATS record in the ACC, but it makes sense if you think about it. This team never gets the benefit of the doubt when it comes to football, which often leads to spreads that are a bit friendlier than they should be. It has its limits, though, as the Blue Devils have only gone 41-37-3 ATS in ACC games since 2008. It's in nonconference play where they do the damage, going 29-13-1 ATS. But don't worry, you can still do damage with Duke in ACC play. The Under is 47-32-2 in conference games over the last 10 seasons.

67-55-4 (.549) -- Over the last four seasons, Georgia Tech has gone 27-20-2 ATS, and that includes a disastrous 3-9 record against the number in 2015. While the Jackets have proven reliable in every situation, the best return is when they're underdogs in ACC play; they're 20-14-1 in such conditions. Another trend to consider is that the Over is 25-16-1 in Tech's nonconference games.

67-55-5 (.549) -- The Wolfpack's overall record is boosted by two ridiculous performances in 2008 and 2010. In those two seasons, they went 19-5-1 ATS, leaving them at 48-50-4 in the other eight seasons. In fact, those two seasons were so impressive that they skew every trend that shows promise. The only semi-trend to find is that the Under has gone 14-2 when the Pack is on the road in ACC play over the last four seasons. It's a small sample size, so don't throw all your trust behind it, but it's worth keeping an eye on.

70-63-1 (.526) -- Clemson has been consistent ATS over the years -- never finishing too far above .500, or too far below. As a result, nothing much stands out when it comes to the spread, though if you want to fade the Tigers as favorites on the road or at neutral sites, they're 20-24 in those games. Another time to fade Clemson is when its a huge favorite. When the Tigers have been favored by 20 points or more, they've gone 10-21 ATS.

31-28-2 (.525) -- This is Syracuse's record since joining the ACC in 2013. It's a smaller sample size to work with, and within that is a smaller one worth paying attention to. First of all, the Under has been a stable place since the Cuse joined the ACC. It's gone 44-29-2 in ACC games during that span. It's been even better the last two seasons, though, going 12-3-1. That time span coincides with Dino Babers coming to Syracuse and bringing his version of the high-scoring Baylor spread. That's led to inflated totals in Syracuse games the last couple of seasons, which has resulted in a lot of value in the Under.

66-61 (.520) -- The Tar Heels are average overall ATS, but there's one specific situation to take advantage of. When North Carolina is a home favorite it has gone 32-24 ATS since 2008, but that record is much better in nonconference games, improving to 15-9 ATS.

63-60-3 (.512) -- There isn't a better Under team in the country. Since the start of the 2008 season, the Under has gone 76-47-2 in Boston College games. As ridiculous as that record is, it gets even better when Boston College is on the road at 38-19-1. When you see BC, bet the Under.

62-61-1 (.504) -- The last two seasons have been good to anybody betting on Wake Forest. The Deacons have gone 16-9-1 ATS during that span. While those two seasons skew the overall numbers, there's one trend that's proven to be consistent throughout: bet on Wake Forest when it's an underdog at home or at a neutral site. It's gone 20-12-1 ATS in those situations. Unfortunately, as Wake improves, you aren't going to find it as a home dog with as much frequency. Thankfully the Deacons provide another useful trend: the Under (if you haven't noticed yet, the ACC is an Under-friendly conference) has gone 46-34 in Wake's conference games.

63-63-1 (.500) -- Miami is so perfectly .500. When it's favored, Miami is 44-44-1 ATS. When its an underdog, it's 19-19. In ACC games, the Canes are 40-41 ATS, and in nonconference games, they're 23-22-1. The consistency is amazing, but there is one trend ATS that's worth tracking. Miami has gone 20-12 ATS as a road favorite over the last 10 years, and that includes a mark of 7-1 ATS in nonconference games.

63-66-2 (.488) -- There isn't a lot of money to be made betting on Florida State, but you could find some by betting against it. Since 2008, the Seminoles are 17-23 ATS at home in ACC games. If we dig deeper, we find that the lower the spread, the better. When Florida State is favored at home against an ACC team by 14 points or fewer, it's 4-14 ATS.

62-69-2 (.473) -- While they aren't as strong as Boston College, the Hokies have proven to be a big-time Under team as well. The Under has gone 76-53-2 in Virginia Tech games over the last decade. As strong as that record is, you only want to take the Under in Tech's ACC games as its 56-28 in those games. That's a 67 percent win rate. In fact, if you had bet the Under in every single Virginia Tech game since 2008, the only season you'd have lost money in was 2012, and you'd have only lost to the juice, as the Under was 4-4 in the Hokies' eight ACC games that season.

24-27-1 (.471) -- This is Louisville's record since joining the ACC in 2014. As the ACC's newest member, the sample size we have to work with is small. The only workable trend that has emerged in Louisville's ACC tenure is that you want to bet against it when it is favored at home; it's 9-12 ATS in those situations. Again, it's a small sample size, so proceed with caution.

54-61-5 (.470) -- Virginia hasn't been an excellent team over the last 10 years, and it has been subpar ATS. Even with that record, though, the Cavaliers have proven to be decent as road dogs, going 23-19-1 ATS in those situations. But if you want to make money in Virginia games, you can do it by betting against the Cavs at home. It doesn't happen often, but when Virginia is favored at home in conference games, it has gone 0-9-2 ATS since 2008.