The No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers open ACC conference play on Saturday night against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Pittsburgh is 3-1 and coming off a 45-24 win over FCS Rhode Island while Georgia Tech is 1-3 and enters off a 27-10 loss at Central Florida. Pittsburgh has won six of the last seven matchups between the two teams, including last year in Atlanta, 52-21.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Panthers are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 48.5.

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech spread: Pittsburgh -23.5

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 48.5 points

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh outscored Rhode Island in every quarter of their Week 4 matchup en route to a three touchdown, convincing home victory. The Panthers begin their ACC Coastal title defense this week against the Yellow Jackets and look to open up the passing game with USC transfer QB Kedon Slovis at the helm. Slovis has dealt with injury issues thus far in 2022, missing one-and-a-half games after being hurt towards the end of the first half against Tennessee in Week 2. He has only thrown for two touchdowns on the young season despite having completed two-thirds of his passes (50 for 75).

The Panthers attack has been led by RB Israel Abanikanda, who ran for four scores and 177 yards on 19 carries against Rhode Island. Since a dud in Week 1 vs. West Virginia, Abanikanda has rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in the three games since. Georgia Tech ranks 12th worst in rushing yards allowed per game (209.5) so look for the Panthers and their junior running back to feast once again.

What you need to know about Georgia Tech

There has been plenty of upheaval around the Yellow Jackets football program this week as coach Geoff Collins and Athletic Director Todd Stansbury were fired on Monday. Interim coach Brent Key will guide Georgia Tech for the rest of the 2022 season. Outside of a 35-17 win over FCS Western Carolina, the Yellow Jackets have been outscored 110-20 by Clemson, Ole Miss, and UCF.

There haven't been many bright spots offensively for Tech who is led by sophomore QB Jeff Sims. Last year he accounted for 16 passing / rushing touchdowns in seven games but has been held to only two thus far this season. As a whole, Georgia Tech has only averaged 311.5 yards per game, among the top-20 worst teams in college football thus far.

