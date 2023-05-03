Mother's Day is around the corner. If your mom, partner or the motherly figure in your life is a sports fan, she's likely been gifted her favorite player's jersey or hoodie already. Hoodies are nice -- we've even linked our favorites below -- but wouldn't she also like a killer pair of team-themed hoop earrings? And wouldn't she just love to watch the game cozy-style with this (she's not going to share it) blanket? What about these MLB-themed candles, the smell of your favorite ballpark included?

If you're one of those people who talks a good gift-giving game (we know, you had every intention of getting that gift early) but find yourself currently gift-less, you can let out a sigh of relief. We've curated the mother of all Mother's Day gift guides, one that will ensure your sports and fitness-obsessed mom, spouse, daughter, or friend gets the gift of her sports-loving dreams. And more importantly, you'll remain her favorite. You're welcome. #heartful

Great gift for golfers: Solid 14K Yellow Gold Set of Golf Clubs Charm Sports Pendant Figaro Necklace ($290)

Our favorite stadium bag: Hammitt Women's Tony Small ($195)

Softest leggings: Beyond Yoga Women's Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings ($99)

Best home workout: Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen ($1445)

The Ultimate Sports-Themed Mother's Day Gift Guide

Ask any mom what she wants for Mother's Day, and she'll likely answer with some version of "just get me a card" or "I don't need anything." Don't believe her. Mom may not need anything, but she does need to be celebrated. That means a good gift, which, by the way, does not have to be expensive.

Mother's Day Gifts For NFL Fans

Nearly 50% of the NFL's audience is women. Among them is your mom. The ultimate teammate, she deserves the best.

NFL Paperclip Necklace

Made from gold-plated brass, Bauble Bar's (officially licensed) NFL logo necklaces are the perfect fan gear for even the most style-conscious football fan. Check availability for your favorite team.

BaubleBar Women's NFL Paperclip Chain Necklace ($48)

NFL x Tommy Bahama Full-Zip Hoodie

Mom will love Tommy Bahama's NFL team-themed full-zip hoodies, so soft she'll likely never want to take it off. Available for most NFL teams.

Tommy Bahama NFL Tobago Bay Full-Zip Hoodie ($158)

NFL Custom Blanket

Customize Bauble Bar's oversized, super-soft, NFL-inspired blankets with your mom's name (she does have a name that isn't "Momm!") and her favorite team's logo and colors. She'll appreciate the personal touch, but do not expect her to share. This one is all hers.

NFL Team Blankets ($98)

Simple Modern Officially Licensed NFL Water Bottle

Match mom's thirst for her favorite team's victory with her very own water bottle. We like the licensed gear almost as much as we appreciate the leak-proof straw top.

Simple Modern Officially Licensed Water Bottle with Straw Lid ($30)

Lokai NFL Collection Beaded Bracelets

These stackable silicone bracelets are wearable any time and all the time. Solids available for the perfect arm stack.

Lokai NFL Football Collection Beaded Bracelets ($22)

Junk Food x Peanuts NFL For Junk Food Clothing

Mom will appreciate the fun graphic of her favorite team on Junk Food's Peanuts x NFL collab, which includes t-shirts and crewnecks. The fabric is soft, the only thing better than the charming graphic.

Junk Food x Peanuts NFL Collection ($65)

Shop More NFL-Themed Mother's Day Gifts

Love this Love Purse: NFL Theme Logo Love Purse ($50)

Bling fan gear alert! NFL Theme Pavé Bracelets (from $39)

Shop Mother's Day Gifts For NBA/WNBA Fans

If she's smart (and what mom isn't?), mom stays out of the never-ending G.O.A.T. debate -- you know, the one where fans debate whether or not Michael Jordan, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant is the greatest basketball player of all time. Instead, she'll likely say she doesn't have a favorite (basketball player or child). She'll admit watching the NBA is her favorite pastime. As for favorite players (and children), you'll just have to guess.

City Edition Take Two NBA Bonita Sweatshirt

NBA Store

We love this modern take on fan gear, and the ribbed cuff and waistband make this officially licensed NBA sweatshirt stand out. Check for your favorite team's availability.

City Edition Take Two NBA Bonita Sweatshirt ($80)

Ultra Game NBA Women's Super Soft Fleece Hooded Jumpsuit

Amazon

If you can't make it to the game in person, you might as well be comfortable at home watching Steph, LeBron, KD and Jayson. We like the loose fit and the super-soft material. Mom will, too.

Ultra Game NBA Women's Super Soft Fleece Hooded JumpsuitMore Gifts For NBA Fans ($35)

NBA Logo Earring Set

NBA Store

Wear as a stack with multiple piercings or as a solo act. Each team has its own unique logo design, from bold hoops to huggies. We like the high quality for the price. Posts are mostly brass with rhinestone accents.

NBA Logo Earring Set ($36 on sale from $48)

WNBA Orange Hoodie

Nike

Few pieces of fan gear have become as iconic as the WNBA's signature orange hoodie. Worn in 2020 by sports luminaries like Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Candace Parker and Sue Bird, Nike's orange hoodie sells out about as fast as a Seattle Storm game. (That's fast!)

Nike WNBA Pullover Hoodie ($70)

More NBA/WNBA-Themed Gifts For Mom

Add some fan fun to your Crocs: NBA Licensed Crocs And Jibbitz (from $5)

Favorite NBA pullover: Ultra Game Women's Fleece Hoodie Pullover Sweatshirt ($32)

Iconic fan gear: WNBA Player Jerseys (from $17)

MLB Gifts And Gear For Mother's Day

Whether mom is a keep-score-herself kind of baseball fan or she's just there for the home runs, there's something here for every Major League Baseball fan.

MLB Stadium Candles

Homesick Candles

Bring the scent of mom's favorite MLB stadium (minus the beer smell) to her living room with Homesick's clever stadium candles. Each candle is made with iconic scents. Yankee Stadium's, for example, smells like milkshake and churro with a hint of brown sugar and leather. We've linked the entire lineup.

MLB Stadium Candles ($42)

MLB New Era 2023 Mother's Day On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat

Fanatics

New Era's Mother's Day caps feature Mother's Day-specific colors and graphics. New Era is known for high-quality fan gear. Mom deserves nothing less, right? Click on the link below to find mom's favorite team's super stylish MLB cap.

MLB New Era 2023 Mother's Day On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat ($44)

MLB City Connect Hoodie

Fanatics

We like the quality of Nike's Major League Baseball City Connect hoodies almost as much as we like this completely modern take on team gear. There's no shame in twinning with mom if you want to get yourself one, too. Check out the entire list of City Connect hoodies, one cooler than the next.

MLB City Connect Hoodie ($85)

More MLB Gifts For Mother's Day

Major league bling: MLB Large Iced Out Pendant Necklace-Gold And Silver Vermeil, Sterling Silver, 14k, And 18k Gold Options ($220)

Best water bottle: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw (from $31)

Add sparkle to fan gear: MLB Tennis Bracelet ($48)

Mother's Day Gifts For The Golf & Pickleball Enthusiasts

Being a sports fan doesn't mean just sitting on the sidelines. Getting in the game has never been more fun.

Strata By Callaway Women's Complete Golf Set

Amazon

Callaway's women's Strata set continually ranks at the top of its class. This 16-piece-set comes with everything mom needs out on the links while boasting excellent distance and forgiveness on the ground. The price can't be beat, not that you wouldn't spend more on mom.

Strata By Callaway Women's Complete Golf Set ($532)

Accessorize Mom's Golf Clubs With These Cool Gifts For Mother's Day

Top-rate golf shoe: New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Link Sl V2 Golf Shoe ($90

The ultimate golf outfit: Nine And Dine Golf Dress ($118)

The glove that can up your game: Birdie Town Jupiter Women's Golf Glove - Breathable Synthetic Leather ($13)

The perfect visor: Sporgard Women's Sun Visor Hat Wide Brim Summer UPF 50+ UV Protection ($21)

Mother's Day Gift Ideas For Pickleball Players

The fastest growing sport in America is just that because it's fast-paced, easy to learn and more inclusive than tennis. That means moms young and less young are jumping into this seriously fun sport.

Paddletek Phoenix G6 Pickleball Paddle

Amazon

Though there are completely acceptable, less expensive, pickleball paddle options for sale, reviews that read "it hasn't broken yet" had us wanting to invest a bit more in a paddle. We like the high-quality materials used in Paddletek's paddles. Well worth the slight upgrade in price.

Paddletek Phoenix G6 Pickleball Paddle ($70)

Must-Have Pickleball Accessories For Mom

Best style: Queen of the Court Pickleball bag ($99)

Best for moisture wicking: K-Swiss Women's Express Light Pickleball Shoe (From $56)

Great skirt length: ANIVIVO Women's Skorts Skirts ($31)

Mother's Day Gifts For Moms With A Sporty Lifestyle

If you expected mom to slow down with time but have found she's done quite the opposite, we can relate. But it makes sense that mom is nothing but energy -- after all, she put all that energy into her career and family. Shop the perfect gifts for your mom's busy lifestyle.

Gaiam Print Yoga Mat

Amazon

When it comes to yoga mats, users have their preference on thickness of the mat. We're partial to a thin mat, which we found makes staying balanced during otherwise wobble-inducing poses that much easier.

Gaiam Print Yoga Mat, Non Slip Yoga & Fitness ($17)

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon

There's a reason why Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag flies off the shelves with every restock. Simply put, this belt bag is big enough to hold the essentials, without being too big. With so many colors to choose from, there's surely one to fit mom's taste and style. They'll sell out (again), so we suggest a quick decision. You can't go wrong.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag ($38)

Hailey Crossbody Phone Case By Bandolier

Bandolier

The original crossbody phone case, Bandolier is known for its impeccable style and quality. The brand's floral Mother's Day motif does not disappoint. Once on the site, choose the appropriate size for mom's phone case before buying. FWIW: We like the credit card pouch as well.

Hailey Crossbody Phone Case By Bandolier ($138)

