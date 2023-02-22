francisco-lindor.jpg

Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are grouped together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.   

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2023, depicting a position that's talent is largely concentrated in the middle. It shouldn't be your highest priority in the early rounds, but there comes a point where you can't afford to wait anymore.

For a deeper look at the position, check out Scott's SS strategies.

The Unmatched: Trea Turner
The Elite: Fernando Tatis, Bo Bichette, Bobby Witt^, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager
The Near-Elite: Oneil Cruz^
The Next-Best Things: Tommy Edman, Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, Tim Anderson, Carlos Correa, Wander Franco, Willy Adames
The Fallback Options: Jeremy Pena, Javier Baez, Ezequiel Tovar
The Last Resorts: Nico Hoerner, Amed Rosario, Thairo Estrada, Oswald Peraza
The Leftovers: Jorge Mateo, Adalberto Mondesi, Elvis Andrus, Bryson Stott, Ha-seong Kim, C.J. Abrams, Luis Urias, Luis Garcia, Anthony Volpe, Royce Lewis, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Brandon Crawford

^ one tier lower in points leagues
† one tier lower in categories leagues