Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are grouped together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2023, depicting a position that's talent is largely concentrated in the middle. It shouldn't be your highest priority in the early rounds, but there comes a point where you can't afford to wait anymore.

For a deeper look at the position, check out Scott's SS strategies.

The Unmatched: Trea Turner

The Elite: Fernando Tatis, Bo Bichette, Bobby Witt^, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager†

The Near-Elite: Oneil Cruz^

The Next-Best Things: Tommy Edman, Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, Tim Anderson, Carlos Correa, Wander Franco, Willy Adames

The Fallback Options: Jeremy Pena, Javier Baez, Ezequiel Tovar

The Last Resorts: Nico Hoerner, Amed Rosario, Thairo Estrada, Oswald Peraza

The Leftovers: Jorge Mateo, Adalberto Mondesi, Elvis Andrus, Bryson Stott, Ha-seong Kim, C.J. Abrams, Luis Urias, Luis Garcia, Anthony Volpe, Royce Lewis, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Brandon Crawford

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues