Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are grouped together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the second base tiers for 2023, which make clear that drafting a standout will take some effort. The good news is that if you're willing to settle for second-rate production, your options are plentiful later on.

The Elite: Jose Altuve, Marcus Semien, Ozzie Albies

The Near-Elite: Jazz Chisholm

The Next-Best Things: Tommy Edman, Andres Gimenez, Max Muncy

The Fallback Options: Jorge Polanco, Ketel Marte, Brandon Lowe, Gleyber Torres^, Vaughn Grissom^

The Last Resorts: Jake Cronenworth, Brandon Drury, Jonathan India, Brendan Rodgers, Jeff McNeil, Luis Arraez, Whit Merrifield, Thairo Estrada, Jean Segura, Josh Rojas, Trevor Story, Kolten Wong

The Leftovers: DJ LeMahieu, Jon Berti, Michael Massey, Bryson Stott, Gavin Lux, Luis Urias, Nolan Gorman, Luis Rengifo, Luis Garcia, Jonathan Aranda, Christopher Morel, Nick Gordon, Michael Busch, Wilmer Flores, Ramon Urias, Brendan Donovan, Chris Taylor

^ one tier lower in points leagues