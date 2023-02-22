Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are grouped together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the outfield tiers for 2023. Things start at well enough, but the drop-off at The Fallback Options is steep, which could put you in a desperate spot in five-outfielder leagues especially.

For a deeper look at the position, check out Scott's OF strategies.

The Unmatched: Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna, Julio Rodriguez, Mookie Betts, Yordan Alvarez, Juan Soto, (Shohei Ohtani), Kyle Tucker, Mike Trout†

The Elite: Michael Harris, Kyle Schwarber, Luis Robert^, Randy Arozarena^, Cedric Mullins^

The Near-Elite: Daulton Varsho, Starling Marte, Adolis Garcia, Teoscar Hernandez, George Springer, Eloy Jimenez, Corbin Carroll, Bryan Reynolds, Byron Buxton^, Steven Kwan†

The Next-Best Things: Giancarlo Stanton, Tyler O'Neill, Kris Bryant, Christian Yelich, (Bryce Harper), Taylor Ward, Hunter Renfroe, Anthony Santander, Jake McCarthy^

The Fallback Options: Andrew Vaughn, Brandon Nimmo†, Mitch Haniger, Nick Castellanos, MJ Melendez

The Last Resorts: Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Riley Greene, Jeff McNeil, Bryan De La Cruz, Lars Nootbaar, (J.D. Martinez), Oscar Gonzalez, Jesse Winker, Whit Merrifield, Oscar Colas, Joey Meneses, Masataka Yoshida, Alex Kirilloff, Wil Myers, Alex Verdugo, Michael Conforto, Lourdes Gurriel, Joc Pederson, Seth Brown, Jarred Kelenic, Michael Brantley†

The Leftovers: Jorge Soler, Charlie Blackmon, Harrison Bader, Ramon Laureano, Brandon Marsh, Jake Fraley, Lane Thomas, Joey Gallo, Marcell Ozuna, Trey Mancini, Gavin Lux, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, Sal Frelick, Austin Hays, Dylan Carlson, Oswaldo Cabrera, Randal Grichuk, Kerry Carpenter, Garrett Mitchell, Andrew Benintendi, Esteury Ruiz, Will Brennan, Christopher Morel, Nick Gordon, (Nelson Cruz), (Matt Carpenter), (Franmil Reyes), Jose Siri, Leody Taveras, Myles Straw, Manuel Margot, Mark Canha, A.J. Pollock, Austin Meadows, Andrew McCutchen, Max Kepler, Brendan Donovan, Chris Taylor, Adam Duvall, Tommy Pham, Michael Toglia, David Peralta, Alec Burleson, Mike Yastrzemski, Hunter Dozier, Alex Call, Avisail Garcia, Akil Baddoo

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

() DH-only