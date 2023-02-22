Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are grouped together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the catcher tiers for 2023, which are more evenly distributed than in recent years. There's no need to reach for any singular standout anymore, and so I've eliminated The Elite tier just to drive home that point.

For a deeper look at the position, check out Scott's C strategies.

The Near-Elite: J.T. Realmuto, Daulton Varsho, Will Smith, Salvador Perez, Adley Rutschman

The Next-Best Things: Alejandro Kirk, Willson Contreras, William Contreras, Sean Murphy

The Fallback Options: Tyler Stephenson, MJ Melendez, Travis d'Arnaud, Cal Raleigh

The Last Resorts: Yasmani Grandal, Danny Jansen, Francisco Alvarez, Logan O'Hoppe, Gabriel Moreno

The Leftovers: Joey Bart, Gary Sanchez, Eric Haase, Christian Vazquez, Christian Bethancourt, Keibert Ruiz, (Mitch Garver), (Shea Langeliers), Carson Kelly, Nick Fortes, Jonah Heim, Bo Naylor, Endy Rodriguez, Jose Trevino, Jorge Alfaro, Elias Diaz, Yan Gomes, Austin Nola, Luis Campusano

( ) DH-only