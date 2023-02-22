Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are grouped together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.
Below are the third base tiers for 2023, depicting a position that starts out strong before dropping off a cliff.
For a deeper look at the position, check out Scott's 3B strategies.
The Unmatched: Jose Ramirez
The Elite: Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, Austin Riley, Bobby Witt^, Nolan Arenado
The Near-Elite: Alex Bregman†
The Next-Best Things: Gunnar Henderson, Max Muncy
The Fallback Options: Eugenio Suarez, Matt Chapman, Anthony Rendon†
The Last Resorts: Jose Miranda, Brandon Drury, Josh Jung, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Jordan Walker, Justin Turner, Josh Rojas, Patrick Wisdom, Alec Bohm, Ryan McMahon, Eduardo Escobar, Yandy Diaz†
The Leftovers: DJ LeMahieu, Jon Berti, Ha-Seong Kim, Luis Urias, Yoan Moncada, Luis Rengifo, Josh Donaldson, Brett Baty, Spencer Steer, Wilmer Flores, Ramon Urias, Brendan Donovan, Jeimer Candelario, David Villar, Joey Wendle
^ one tier lower in points leagues
† one tier lower in categories leagues
