manny-machado.jpg

Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are grouped together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.  

Below are the third base tiers for 2023, depicting a position that starts out strong before dropping off a cliff.

For a deeper look at the position, check out Scott's 3B strategies.

The Unmatched: Jose Ramirez
The Elite: Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, Austin Riley, Bobby Witt^, Nolan Arenado
The Near-Elite: Alex Bregman
The Next-Best Things: Gunnar Henderson, Max Muncy
The Fallback Options: Eugenio Suarez, Matt Chapman, Anthony Rendon
The Last Resorts: Jose Miranda, Brandon Drury, Josh Jung, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Jordan Walker, Justin Turner, Josh Rojas, Patrick Wisdom, Alec Bohm, Ryan McMahon, Eduardo Escobar, Yandy Diaz
The Leftovers: DJ LeMahieu, Jon Berti, Ha-Seong Kim, Luis Urias, Yoan Moncada, Luis Rengifo, Josh Donaldson, Brett Baty, Spencer Steer, Wilmer Flores, Ramon Urias, Brendan Donovan, Jeimer Candelario, David Villar, Joey Wendle

^ one tier lower in points leagues
† one tier lower in categories leagues