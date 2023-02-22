Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that stresses the big picture rather than parsing the details. Alike players are grouped together at each position, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within the rankings. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.
Below are the first base tiers for 2023, depicting a position that's never lacking in quality bats. Its depth in the middle rounds makes it less of a priority early on.
For a deeper look at the position, check out Scott's 1B strategies.
The Elite: Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero, Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso
The Near-Elite: Matt Olson, Vinnie Pasquantino, Jose Abreu
The Next-Best Things: Nate Lowe, Rhys Hoskins, Christian Walker, C.J. Cron, Anthony Rizzo
The Fallback Options: Rowdy Tellez, Josh Bell, Andrew Vaughn, Miguel Vargas, Ty France
The Last Resorts: Jose Miranda, Jake Cronenworth, Ryan Mountcastle, Triston Casas, Brandon Drury, Luis Arraez, Joey Meneses, Wil Myers, Seth Brown, Josh Naylor, Matt Mervis
The Leftovers: Joey Votto, Spencer Torkelson, Jared Walsh, Brandon Belt. DJ LeMahieu, Trey Mancini
