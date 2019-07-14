Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Hicks is batting .315/.400/.630 over his last 15 games and the Yankees just returned from the All-Star break, so manager Aaron Boone's decision to withhold him from the lineup is somewhat surprising. Boone may just have wanted to have some of the team's reserve options stay mentally prepared heading into the second half, as the lightly-used Mike Tauchman will get the nod in the outfield in Hicks' stead.