Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets day off

Vazquez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Vazquez was behind the dish for two of the Red Sox's three games against the Dodgers over the weekend and started at first base in the other, so he'll just be getting a breather in the series opener versus Toronto. Sandy Leon will work in a battery with starting pitcher Rick Porcello.

