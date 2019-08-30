Peralta (shoulder) posted on his personal Twitter account that his surgery Friday was successful.

Peralta's shoulder issue popped up in May and he dealt with inflammation in the AC joint on and off for months, with his production suffering greatly as a result. It was ultimately determined that surgery would be necessary to clean up the loose bodies, but the procedure is not expected to delay Peralta's spring preparation. He'll have a starting job waiting for him when he's back.

