Heaney (elbow) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney was lights out in his last rehab outing with Triple-A Salt Lake, proving one last time to his skipper that he's ready to return to the big leagues. He tossed 4.1 scoreless frames and fanned 10. The southpaw will make his season debut Sunday after battling through a left elbow issue for the first few months of the 2019 campaign.