Heaney limited the Giants to one run over 6.1 innings to even his record at 3-3 in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Angels. He scattered five hits and one walk while striking out seven in the start.

After failing to secure a quality start in each of his last three outings, Heaney showed improved command and control to stymie a Giants offense that's been one of the majors' stronger units versus left-handed pitching this season. The 29-year-old has long teased the ability to shut down an offense on a given night, but start-to-start consistency is still an issue for Heaney in his eighth season in the big leagues. With a 4.76 ERA (3.62 xFIP), 1.24 WHIP and 21.1 K-BB% through his first 10 outings, Heaney is probably best viewed as more of a streaming option than a must-start pitcher in shallower leagues.