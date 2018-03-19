Heaney will miss his next scheduled start due to left elbow inflammation.

Thankfully, an MRI on the left-hander's elbow already came back completely clean, so it doesn't appear he'll miss an extended period of time. Heaney is expected to resume throwing once the inflammation subsides, though the team may opt to take things slowly with him given his injury history. His status for the start of the season doesn't appear to be in jeopardy, but J.C. Ramirez, Parker Bridwell and Nick Tropeano would be the likely candidates to fill his spot in the rotation if he isn't healthy at the end of spring training.