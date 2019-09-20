Heaney (4-6) took the loss against the Yankees on Thursday, giving up six earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking three as the Angels fell 9-1.

He fanned eight batters, but Heaney struggled for a second straight start, with this outing giving him 12 earned runs over his last 8.1 innings. He's had a problem with the long ball, yielding two more Thursday to give opponents 19 homers against him in just 90 innings. Overall, Heaney has a 5.10 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 111:28 K:BB on the season.