Rendon went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two walks in a loss to Texas on Tuesday.

Rendon gave the Angels an early lead with his two-run shot to left field in the third inning, and he plated the game's final run with a single in the ninth. It was the veteran third baseman's third multi-hit performance over his past six games, a stretch during which he's slashing .400/.478/.650 with two doubles and five RBI. Rendon is slashing a more modest .230/.331/.405 across 148 plate appearances overall this season.