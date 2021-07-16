Rendon (hamstring) recently suffered a setback in his recovery and won't return for at least a couple more weeks, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rendon landed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain July 6, and manager Joe Maddon said that the third baseman likely won't return until late July or early August. While Maddon didn't sound too concerned about the setback, Rendon will require more time on the shelf before he's cleared to return.