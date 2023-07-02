Estevez allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Estevez allowed at least one baserunner in seven of his 10 outings in June, though he was able to convert all seven of his save chances in the month. He continues to work around traffic effectively -- he has a 1.85 ERA despite a 1.26 WHIP while racking up 42 strikeouts through 34 innings this season. He's converted 21 saves and added two holds while operating as the Angels' primary closer.