Estevez (5-1) earned the win in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over two innings.

Working two full innings for the first time this season, Estevez allowed just the free runner to score in the 10th inning to lock down a 3-2 win. The 30-year-old Estevez now has wins in his last two appearances -- his ERA is down to 1.88 with a 1.33 WHIP and 53:22 K:BB across 43 innings this season while going a perfect 23-for-23 in save chances. The Angels have already brought Reynaldo Lopez in to help bolster their bullpen, and other additions are likely, though Estevez should maintain a firm grasp on the ninth-inning job.