Canning (7-8) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Rangers.

Canning went 0-4 over his last six outings of the campaign, though this was his third quality start in that span. The right-hander received no run support Wednesday, allowing Adolis Garcia's RBI double and solo home run to make the early difference. Canning finishes with a 4.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 139:36 K:BB over 127 innings across 24 appearances (22 starts) this year, an improvement on his 5.60 ERA over 62.2 innings in 2021. He did not pitch at all due to a back injury last season.