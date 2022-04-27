Canning (back) threw 30 pitches, including fastballs and changeups, in a bullpen session Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Canning has gradually been raising his pitch count as he works his way toward a return from the lower back stress fracture he suffered last July. The right-hander was initially expected to be ready for Opening Day but has been delayed by a setback that he endured early this spring. Canning has been on a Tuesday/Friday throwing schedule, and he will follow that again this week, possibly upping his pitch count to 35 this Friday, per Blum.
