Jackson clubbed his 23rd home run of the season for rookie-level Orem on Saturday to tie the single-season Pioneer League record.

Jackson's record-tying homer came in the sixth and was also the first three-run shot of his minor-league career. Per Katie Woo of MiLB.com, Gregory Morrison of the Medicine Hat Blue Jays established the record with 23 home runs in 1997. With seven games left in Orem's season, Jackson has an excellent chance of stamping his name alone in the record book with one more long ball.