Suarez didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Rangers after allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings.

Suarez wasn't involved in the decision but took a step back compared to his season debut, as he gave up more runs and more hits than in that outing while failing to complete five innings for the second straight outing. As if that wasn't enough, Suarez has also struggled with his command and owns a 5:7 K:BB across 8.2 innings in 2022. He's tabbed to make his next start Sunday at home against Baltimore.