Smith (concussion) completed a full workout without incident Saturday and resumed baseball activities Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

With Smith's concussion-like symptoms having dissipated in recent days, he'll join the Angels for the impending road trip and likely return from the 7-day injured list when first eligible Wednesday. While Smith has been sidelined, Dustin Garneau has stepped in as the backup to top catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

