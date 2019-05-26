Angels' Kevan Smith: Progressing well from concussion
Smith (concussion) completed a full workout without incident Saturday and resumed baseball activities Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
With Smith's concussion-like symptoms having dissipated in recent days, he'll join the Angels for the impending road trip and likely return from the 7-day injured list when first eligible Wednesday. While Smith has been sidelined, Dustin Garneau has stepped in as the backup to top catcher Jonathan Lucroy.
