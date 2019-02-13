Angels' Keynan Middleton: Still eyeing mid-season return
Middleton (elbow) began a throwing progression midway through the offseason and is still on track to return during the middle of the 2019 season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The young right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in late May, and it seems like he's progressing without issue in his rehab program. Middleton is still a ways away from returning to a major-league mound. A more specific timetable will likely come into focus as he ramps up his work.
More News
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Tommy John surgery recommended•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Headed to DL with damaged UCL•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Not on lineup card Monday•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Exits with elbow discomfort, MRI on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...