Middleton (elbow) began a throwing progression midway through the offseason and is still on track to return during the middle of the 2019 season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The young right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in late May, and it seems like he's progressing without issue in his rehab program. Middleton is still a ways away from returning to a major-league mound. A more specific timetable will likely come into focus as he ramps up his work.