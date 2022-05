Duffy was removed from Tuesday's win over the Angels with a facial laceration after colliding with Adolis Garcia during the eighth inning, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Duffy was apparently mostly unaffected from the collision itself, but the ball popped out of his glove and struck him in the face, resulting in the laceration. The 31-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day.