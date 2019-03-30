Harvey didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 win over the A's, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out one.

A two-run shot in the sixth inning by Khris Davis accounted for all the damage off the right-hander, as Harvey managed to escape a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth. He threw 58 of 89 pitches for strikes and touched 95 mph with his fastball, and while the former Met wasn't dominant, it was still a solid debut in an Angels uniform. Harvey will next take the mound April 4 at home against the Rangers.