Sano is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Sano served as the Angels' designated hitter for the first two games of the season, but he went just 1-for-6 with four strikeouts between those contests and now finds himself on the bench for the second straight day. Given that he's signed to a modest one-year, $1 million deal and offers no defensive utility, Sano could soon find himself off the roster if he doesn't pick up the pace at the plate in the near future. For now, Sano looks like he'll be part of a committee at DH rather than a clear everyday player.