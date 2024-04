Sano was removed from Wednesday's game versus Baltimore due to left knee soreness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's unclear what exactly caused Sano's knee to start acting up on him, but he was replaced at third base prior to the sixth inning nonetheless. More information on his knee may come after the game, but if his injury is minor, the Angels' off day Thursday could allow the 30-year-old infielder to return without missing any games.