Trout told reporters Monday that he doesn't want to be traded and has been pushing Angels owner Arte Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian to sign one of the remaining marquee free agents, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

There was speculation heading into the winter that Trout might seek a trade, but Minasian had said back in December that Trout wouldn't be dealt this offseason. While Trout on Monday wouldn't rule out asking for a trade sometime in the future, for now he remains committed to winning in Anaheim. The Angels have been somewhat loosely connected to Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, and it sounds like Trout will continue to advocate for a free-agent splurge.