Trout has gone 0-for-26 with nine strikeouts over his past seven games.

A 3-for-4 performance against Toronto on May 28 had Trout's season batting average up to .320, but that number has tumbled all the way down to .274 as a result of the superstar's hitless streak. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, the 0-for-26 slump is the worst of Trout's storied career. Despite his recent struggles, Trout's .953 OPS on the season still ranks 10th in the majors.