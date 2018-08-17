Angels' Mike Trout: Not in Friday's lineup
Trout (wrist) will not return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Trout was eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday but still appears to be away from the team due to the death of his brother-in-law earlier this week. It remains unclear at this point when Trout is expected to rejoin the club.
