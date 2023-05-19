site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Mike Trout: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trout isn't starting Friday against the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After hitting home runs in back-to-back games, Trout earned himself an off day Friday. He'll be replaced in center field by Mickey Moniak, who will lead off the Angels' lineup.
