Trout (calf) is no longer wearing a protective walking boot on his right lower leg, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 29-year-old has been sporting the walking boot since being diagnosed with a strained right calf about two weeks ago, and it's the first major step in his rehab progress. Trout is expected to be sidelined for at least another month, assuming he remains on the initial 6-to-8 week recovery timeline.