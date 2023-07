Trout underwent surgery Wednesday to remove his fractured left hamate bone, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The operation went as expected. While no timetable for Trout's return has been established, it's a surgery which typically results in anywhere between a four- to eight-week absence. Mickey Moniak has started each of the first two games in center field for the Angels since Trout was hurt, but Jo Adell could also see action there, particularly against lefties.