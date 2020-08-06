Sandoval is a candidate to start Saturday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels have yet to announce a starter for Saturday's game, but it sounds like Sandoval could get the nod. The lefty looked solid in his lone big-league appearance before moving to the team's alternate camp site, allowing one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out four batters in four innings.
