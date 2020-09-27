Sandoval is listed as the Angels' probable starter Sunday against the Dodgers.
The left-hander has been working in long relief since returning from the alternate training site in mid-September, but it appears he'll take the mound for the final game of the season. Sandoval has a 3.18 ERA since rejoining the team and topped out at 62 pitches during that stretch, and he's likely to have a similar workload Sunday.
More News
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Whiffs seven in relief•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Hit hard in return•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Rejoins big-league club•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Struggles versus Astros•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Gives up two homers in loss•