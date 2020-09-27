Sandoval is listed as the Angels' probable starter Sunday against the Dodgers.

The left-hander has been working in long relief since returning from the alternate training site in mid-September, but it appears he'll take the mound for the final game of the season. Sandoval has a 3.18 ERA since rejoining the team and topped out at 62 pitches during that stretch, and he's likely to have a similar workload Sunday.

